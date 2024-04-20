Reliance Industries Q4 Results Preview: Profit, Revenue To Rise; Ebitda To Be Muted

Reliance Industries Ltd.'s fourth-quarter revenue and profit are likely to rise sequentially on strong performance in the refining, telecom and retail segments. However, operating profit and margin are likely to be subdued.

The company's consolidated net profit may see a 14.25% jump sequentially to Rs 19,726.9 crore for the quarter ended March 2024, according to the consensus of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

"Fuel refining profitability remains key to upcoming earnings; we expect a 6% rise QoQ in net profit for RIL," brokerage firm Morgan Stanley said in a report.

The consolidated revenue of India's largest company by market value may rise 4.96% sequentially to Rs 2.4 lakh crore, on higher sales in the refining, telecom and retail segments.

However, the company's operating profit—or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation—is likely to drop by 5.2% sequentially to Rs 42,191 crore. The operating margin is seen to be lower by 190 basis points to 17.9%. Ebitda is likely to rise 2.2% year-on-year, according to consensus of analysts' estimates tracked by Bloomberg.