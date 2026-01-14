Q3 Results Today: Infosys, Groww, HDB Financial Services Among Over 20 Firms To Declare Earnings On Jan. 14
Waaree Renewable Technologies, HDFC Asset Management Company, Aditya Birla Money and Reliance Industrial Infrastructure are among the entities that will declare earnings on Wednesday.
At least 25 companies are set to announce their financial results on Jan. 14 as part of the ongoing phase of the earnings season for the October to December quarter.
These results will offer insights into business performance and sector trends related to these companies. Many of them may also announce dividends and are likely to hold an earnings conference call. During this call, investors and analysts will get a chance to interact with the senior management of the company and discuss the quarterly performance, future outlook and challenges.
Key companies scheduled to report performance on Jan. 14 include stock broking platform Groww, HDB Financial Services Ltd., HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd., and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd. Market participants will closely track these announcements for cues on revenue growth, profitability and outlook.
List Of Major Companies Declaring Q3 Results On Jan. 14
Aditya Birla Money Ltd., Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., HDB Financial Services Ltd., HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd., ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd., Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd., Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd., Cian Healthcare Ltd., Indian Overseas Bank, Infosys Ltd., International Travel House Ltd., Pan India Corporation Ltd.
Infosys Q2FY26 Results
In Q2FY26, Infosys Ltd. revenue from operations rose 8.6% to Rs 44,490 crore compared with Rs 40,986 crore in the same period last year. Profit for the quarter increased to Rs 7,375 crore from Rs 6,516 crore a year earlier. Operating profit stood at Rs 9,353 crore, up from Rs 8,649 crore, marking an 8.1%. Operating margin came in at 21.0%, slightly lower than 21.1% in the year-ago quarter.
Billionbrains Garage Ventures Q2FY26 Results
Billionbrains Garage Ventures reported a 12.2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 471.34 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 420.2 crore in Q2FY25. Total income declined 7.7% YoY to Rs 1,070.8 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 1,160.05 crore in Q2FY25.
HDB Financial Services Q2FY26 Results
HDB Financial Services reported a 1.6% YoY drop in profit after tax to Rs 581 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 591 crore in Q2FY25. Net interest income grew 19.6% YoY to Rs 2,192 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 1,833 crore in Q2FY25.