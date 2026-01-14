Q3 Results Today: Infosys, Groww, HDB Financial Services Among Over 20 Firms To Declare Earnings On Jan. 14

At least 25 companies are set to announce their financial results on Jan. 14 as part of the ongoing phase of the earnings season for the October to December quarter.

These results will offer insights into business performance and sector trends related to these companies. Many of them may also announce dividends and are likely to hold an earnings conference call. During this call, investors and analysts will get a chance to interact with the senior management of the company and discuss the quarterly performance, future outlook and challenges.

Key companies scheduled to report performance on Jan. 14 include stock broking platform Groww, HDB Financial Services Ltd., HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd., and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd. Market participants will closely track these announcements for cues on revenue growth, profitability and outlook.