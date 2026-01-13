Q3 Results On Jan 14: Infosys, HDFC AMC, Union Bank Of India — Check Estimates

Infosys Ltd., HDB Financial Services Ltd., HDFC Asset Management Co., Indian Overseas Bank, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., Groww-parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. and Union Bank of India are some of the important companies due to announced their third quarter financial results on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

Infosys is expected to report muted sequential growth in the December quarter, with margins seen holding firm even as seasonality and furloughs weigh on revenue momentum.

Bloomberg estimates show consolidated revenue and operating profit rising about 2% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 45,204 crore and Rs 9,558 crore, respectively. Net profit is seen little changed at Rs 7,397 crore. EBIT margin is expected to inch up to 21.14% from 21.02% in the previous quarter.