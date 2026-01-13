Q3 Results On Jan 14: Infosys, HDFC AMC, Union Bank Of India — Check Estimates
Infosys is expected to report muted sequential growth in the December quarter. Union Bank’s profit is projected to fall.
Infosys Ltd., HDB Financial Services Ltd., HDFC Asset Management Co., Indian Overseas Bank, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., Groww-parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. and Union Bank of India are some of the important companies due to announced their third quarter financial results on Wednesday, Jan. 14.
Infosys is expected to report muted sequential growth in the December quarter, with margins seen holding firm even as seasonality and furloughs weigh on revenue momentum.
Bloomberg estimates show consolidated revenue and operating profit rising about 2% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 45,204 crore and Rs 9,558 crore, respectively. Net profit is seen little changed at Rs 7,397 crore. EBIT margin is expected to inch up to 21.14% from 21.02% in the previous quarter.
HDFC AMC’s consolidated revenue is projected to rise by 2% year-on-year to Rs 1,050 crore. The company’s operating margin is likely to come in at 79.8% versus 81.9%. Profit is estimated to jump 13% to Rs 723 crore from Rs 641 crore, indicating a steady improvement in bottom-line performance despite slight margin compression.
Union Bank’s standalone revenue may grow 1% year-on-year to Rs 13,788 crore. Net profit is projected at Rs 3,872 crore, down from Rs 4,604 crore in the previous period. Net interest income is expected at Rs 9,002 crore versus Rs 9,240 crore earlier, while net interest margin could decline to 2.7% from 2.91%, reflecting some pressure on profitability and lending spreads.
Besides results, markets will be looking at dividend announcements, guidance, management commentary and other corporate updates.