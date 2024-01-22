Pidilite Industries Q3 Preview: Ebitda Margin Likely To Rise On Better Gross Margin

Vinyl Acetate Monomer spot prices were below $900 per metric tonne over the last two months of the third quarter, below the consumption cost of $1,000 in the second quarter of FY24.

Kotak Institutional Securities noted that consolidated gross margin will expand 65 basis points quarter-on-quarter (+1,010 bps YoY) led by further easing of VAM prices.

Given continued improvement in gross margin, it expects Pidilite's Ebitda margin to expand 75/630 basis points sequentially and over a year earlier, respectively, to 22.8%. This is within company's guidance range of 20-24%. The expansion in Ebitda margin is after factoring in higher employee costs due to staff recruitment in new plants and higher media intensity (27.5% YoY growth in other expenses).