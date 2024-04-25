Nestle, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance Q4 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Nestle India Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd. and Indusind Bank Ltd. will be among the major firms to report their fourth quarter earnings on Thursday.

Tech Mahindra is expected to post a top line and bottom line print of Rs 12,957.2 crore and Rs 744.5 crore, respectively, for the three months till March, according to analysts' estimates by Bloomberg.

Bajaj Finance is likely to report a net profit of Rs 3,785.32 crore and revenue of Rs 9,969.6 crore.

Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd., Coromandel International Ltd., Cyient Ltd., L&T Technology Services, Laurus Labs Ltd., Mphasis Ltd., Schaeffler India Ltd., Tanla Platforms Ltd., UTI Asset Management Co. and Zensar Technologies Ltd. will also announce their quarterly results.