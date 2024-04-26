Maruti Suzuki, HCLTech, SBI Life Q4 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co. and Bajaj Finserv Ltd. will be among the major firms to report their fourth quarter earnings on Friday.

India's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki is expected to post a top line and bottom line print of Rs 38,459.47 crore and Rs 3,839.23 crore, respectively, for the three months till March, according to analysts' estimates by Bloomberg. Analysts expect a favourable mix of products, led by SUV sales and price hikes along with lower discounts to aid these numbers. Exports have also grown by 21% as compared with last year.

HCLTech is likely to report a net profit of Rs 4,123 crore and revenue of Rs 28,557.29 crore.

Shriram Finance Ltd., SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd., Supreme Industries Ltd., Atul Ltd., Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd., Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., KSB Ltd., Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd., Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd., Bank of Maharashtra, Usha Martin Ltd., Mastek Ltd., Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd., Eveready Industries India Ltd., VST Industries Ltd. and Force Motors Ltd. will also announce their quarterly results.