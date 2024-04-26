Maruti Suzuki Announces Record Dividend For FY24

Maruti Suzuki Ltd. has announced a final dividend of Rs 125 per equity share for the fiscal 2024, pending approval from shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting. The company will distribute Rs 3,930 crore to unit holders in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal.

The AGM will be held on Aug. 27, 2024, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday. This is the highest-ever dividend announced by the company.

The company paid Rs 90 as final dividend for fiscal 2023, compared to Rs 60 paid as final dividend in fiscal 2022.

Net profit of the automaker rose 48%, meeting analysts' estimates in the fourth quarter.