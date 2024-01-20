Mahanagar Gas Q3 Results Preview: Ebitda May Fall On Lower APM Gas Allocation

Gas produced from nomination blocks from Oil and Natural Gas Corp. and Oil India Ltd. are subject to an APM. The APM price acts as a floor and ceiling price at which exploration companies can sell to city gas distribution companies like Mahanagar Gas.

The allocation of cheaper APM gas fell sharply to 80% during Q3 FY24, compared to 88-90% in the previous quarter, Jefferies noted. This further offsets the 18% fall in high pressure and high temperature gas price in October 2023, it said. Ebitda margins could normalise from elevated levels, on the Rs 3/kg price cuts in CNG, as the company is prioritising volume growth given a large margin cushion, according to the brokerage.

The lower allocation, therefore, would lead to the company buying gas from the open market, which would be at a higher cost compared to the APM gas.

CLSA expects 8% fall in unit Ebitda margin for Mahanagar Gas, while JM Financial expects a 9.5% decline due to normalisation.

Mahanagar Gas' net profit could fall by 15% QoQ due to lower margins as a result of price cuts, lower APM allocation and higher opex, according to CLSA.