LTIMindtree Q4 Results: Profit Drops Nearly 6%, Revenue Shrinks

Growth at LTIMindree Ltd. faltered and operational profitability dwindled in the fiscal fourth quarter as slowdown woes persisted in India's $250-billion IT services industry.

Revenue of the L&T Group firm fell 1.37% over the previous three months to Rs 8,893 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 8,975-crore consensus estimate of analyts tracked by Bloomberg.