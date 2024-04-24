LTIMindtree Q4 Results: Profit Drops Nearly 6%, Revenue Shrinks
LTIMindtree's Q4 net profit fell 5.86% QoQ to Rs 1,100 crore on the back of revenue that declined 1.37% to Rs 8,893 crore.
Growth at LTIMindree Ltd. faltered and operational profitability dwindled in the fiscal fourth quarter as slowdown woes persisted in India's $250-billion IT services industry.
Revenue of the L&T Group firm fell 1.37% over the previous three months to Rs 8,893 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 8,975-crore consensus estimate of analyts tracked by Bloomberg.
LTIMindtree Q4 Results Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 1.37% at Rs 8,893 crore (Estimate: Rs 8,975 crore).
Net profit declines 5.86% to Rs 1,100 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,154 crore).
EBIT down 5.57% at Rs 1,308.7 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,383 crore).
Margin down 66 basis points to 14.71% (Estimate: 15.4%)
One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
On Wednesday, LTIMindtree shares rose 0.23% to Rs 4,732.55 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.16% higher at 73,852.94 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.