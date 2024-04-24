LTIMindtree Announces Rs 45 Final Dividend For FY24

LTIMindree Ltd. has announced a final dividend of Rs 45 per equity share for the financial year 2023–24, pending approval from shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting. The final dividend will be paid within 10 days of the conclusion of the AGM.

The record date for the purpose of determining which shareholders are eligible to receive dividends and the date of the AGM will be announced soon, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The company paid Rs 40 as a final dividend in July last year. In October, the company paid an interim dividend of Rs 20.

Revenue growth at the IT major faltered in the fiscal fourth quarter, even as operational profitability dwindled.