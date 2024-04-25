L&T Technology Announces Final Dividend Of Rs 33 Per Share For FY24

L&T Technology Services Ltd. has announced a final dividend of Rs 33 per share for fiscal 2024, pending approval from shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting.

The company announced distribution of Rs 348 crore to unitholders in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal.

The final dividend will be paid within 30 days from the conclusion of the AGM of the company, it announced in an exchange filing on Thursday. The company also said that the record date for the purpose of the final dividend will be informed later.

The company paid Rs 17 as an interim dividend in October last year. It also paid a dividend of Rs 30 in July 2023. Total dividend for the financial year will be Rs 80 per share, which means that the company is distributing Rs 846 crore to unitholders in this fiscal.

The IT company reported a 1.24% jump in net profit at Rs 341 crore and a 4.77% rise in revenue at Rs 2,537.5 crore in the fourth quarter.