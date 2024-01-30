L&T, Bajaj Finserv, Dr Reddy's Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended December on Tuesday.

The engineering company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 3,245.8 crore against a revenue of Rs 53,571.4 crore for the third quarter, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg. The company had posted a bottom line and top line print of Rs 2,426.9 crore and Rs 46,389.7 crore, respectively, for the same quarter last year.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd. will be reporting its results for the third quarter on Tuesday. The non-bank finance company is likely to post a net profit of Rs 330 crore, according to estimates.

Also, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is expected to post a net profit and revenue of Rs 1,313.2 crore and Rs 6,981.8 crore, respectively, for the December quarter on Tuesday, according to consensus estimates. The company reported a net profit of Rs 1,256.4 crore as against a revenue of Rs 6,770 crore during the same quarter last year.

Adani Total Gas Ltd., Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd., Astral Ltd., SRF Ltd., PB Fintech Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd., Coromandel International Ltd., KPIT Technologies Ltd., Blue Star Ltd., Gillette India Ltd., JBM Auto Ltd., Cochin Shipyard Ltd., Apar Industries Ltd., Kaynes Technology India Ltd., Piramal Pharma Ltd., Star Health and Allied Insurance Co., and Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. will report their earnings on Tuesday.

KEC International Ltd., Keystone Realtors Ltd., Strides Pharma Science Ltd., Symphony Ltd., Voltas Ltd., SIS Ltd., Arvind Ltd., Subros Ltd., Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd., Teamlease Services Ltd., Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd., Shanthi Gears Ltd., Jaiprakash Associates Ltd., J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd., Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd., Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd., Vaibhav Global Ltd., VIP Industries Ltd., and ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. will also report their earnings on Tuesday.