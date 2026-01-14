Labour Codes Hit Q3 IT Profits: Will Infosys, Wipro And Tech Mahindra Also Face The Brunt?

India’s new labour codes have begun to show up in IT sector earnings, triggering one-time profit hits in Q3 FY26 for TCS and HCLTech. The codes, which redefine “wages”, expanding the base for gratuity, provident fund and leave encashment, forcing companies to recognise higher past service liabilities, are a material issue for employee-intensive IT services companies.

A look at the Q3 earnings reveal that while numbers were in line with estimates for TCS, profit growth was weaker than expected. Net profit was down 11.7% as compared to street expectations of 6.6% increase. Net profit came in at Rs 10,657 crore as compared to street estimates of Rs 12,868.39 crore, a down tick of 17.2%.

Similarly, HCLTech numbers largely beat estimates, except on profit. Net profit declined 3.77% as compared to street expectations of 10.8% growth. In absolute terms, the company posted a profit of Rs 4,076 crore, well below the estimated Rs 4,702.40 crore—a miss of about 13%.