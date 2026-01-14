ICICI Prudential AMC Q3 Results: Profit Jumps 10% To Rs 917 Crore, Dividend Declared
ICICI Prudential AMC logged a total income of Rs 1,624 crore in the third quarter, marking an 8.9% sequential jump.
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. has logged a 9.8% sequential jump in its net profit for the quarter ended December 2025, according to the financial results declared by the company on Wednesday, Jan. 14.
The life insurance company's bottom-line came in at Rs 917 crore, as compared to Rs 835 crore in the preceding July-September quarter.
ICICI Prudential also reported an 8.9% increase in its total income to Rs 1,624 crore for the period under review, in comparison to Rs 1,491 crore in the second quarter.
The asset management firm announced an interim dividend of Rs 14.85 per share. The record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the dividend payout has been fixed as Jan. 21.
The company's board also approved the reappointment of Antony Jacob as an independent director of the company for a second term, with effect from June 1, 2026 to May 31, 2031. It also authorised the reappointment of Sankaran Naren as the executive director of the company for a term of two years, with effect from July 1, 2026 to June 30, 2028.
ICICI Prudential AMC Q3 Results (QoQ)
Profit up 9.8% At Rs 917 crore vs Rs 835 crore
Total income up 8.9% At Rs 1,624 crore vs Rs 1,491 crore
Before the quarterly results were declared, shares of ICICI Prudential AMC closed 2.14% higher at Rs 1,155.90 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.26% fall in the benchmark Nifty.
The stock has fallen 26.37% in the last 12 months. Four analysts tracking the company, have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside/d of 11.6%.