ICICI Prudential AMC Q3 Results: Profit Jumps 10% To Rs 917 Crore, Dividend Declared

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. has logged a 9.8% sequential jump in its net profit for the quarter ended December 2025, according to the financial results declared by the company on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

The life insurance company's bottom-line came in at Rs 917 crore, as compared to Rs 835 crore in the preceding July-September quarter.

ICICI Prudential also reported an 8.9% increase in its total income to Rs 1,624 crore for the period under review, in comparison to Rs 1,491 crore in the second quarter.