ICICI Prudential AMC Q3 Results: Date, Dividend News, Earnings Call Details And More

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd. is set to announce its financial results for the quarter and nine months ended Dec. 31, 2025, on Wednesday (Jan. 14), according to a filing with the stock exchanges. This will be the company’s first announcement of its financial results since it launched the initial public offering.

ICICI Prudential AMC listed on the BSE and NSE on Dec. 19, 2025. The shares debuted on the BSE at Rs 2,606.20 apiece, marking a premium of 20.38% over the issue price of Rs 2,165. On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 2,600, a premium of 20.09%.