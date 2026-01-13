ICICI Prudential AMC Q3 Results: Date, Dividend News, Earnings Call Details And More
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company will host an earnings call on Jan. 14, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (IST).
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd. is set to announce its financial results for the quarter and nine months ended Dec. 31, 2025, on Wednesday (Jan. 14), according to a filing with the stock exchanges. This will be the company’s first announcement of its financial results since it launched the initial public offering.
ICICI Prudential AMC listed on the BSE and NSE on Dec. 19, 2025. The shares debuted on the BSE at Rs 2,606.20 apiece, marking a premium of 20.38% over the issue price of Rs 2,165. On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 2,600, a premium of 20.09%.
ICICI Prudential AMC Q3 Results: Date
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company has announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, Jan. 14. The Board will, inter alia, consider and approve the company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended Dec. 31, 2025.
ICICI Prudential AMC: Dividend News
The Board of Directors of the Company will also consider declaration of interim dividend to the shareholders, the exchange filing said.
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Q3 Results: Trading Window Closure
ICICI Prudential AMC has announced that the trading window for dealing in the company’s securities has been closed for all designated persons and their immediate relatives on Jan. 1. The window will remain shut till Jan. 16 (both days inclusive). This is in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, and the company’s code of conduct for regulating, monitoring and reporting trades in securities by designated persons.
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Q3 Results: Earnings Call
ICICI Prudential AMC has informed that it will hold an earnings call with analysts and investors on Jan. 14, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (IST) to discuss the company’s financial results for the quarter and nine months ended Dec. 31, 2025 (FY2026).
To enable participants to join the conference call without operator assistance, the company has provided the option to pre-register for a Diamond Pass.
Dial-in numbers with operator assistance have also been made available.
Indian access numbers (universal access)
+91 22 6280 1488
+91 22 7115 8869
International access numbers (toll free):
USA: 1866 746 2133
UK: 0808 101 1573
Hong Kong: 800 964 448
Singapore: 800 101 2045
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Q2 FY2026 Results
For the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, ICICI Prudential AMC reported a total income of Rs 2,949.61 crore, up from Rs 2,458.23 crore in the same period the previous fiscal. Profit after tax rose to Rs 1,617.74 crore from Rs 1,327.11 crore. The Ebitda increased to Rs 2,210.10 crore compared with Rs 1,837.55 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price History
The company’s share price has declined 3.39% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. Year-to-date, the stock is down 1.36%.
The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,725.20 on Jan. 8, and a 52-week low of Rs 2,530 on Dec. 22, 2025, according to NSE.
At 12:48 p.m. on Tuesday, ICICI Prudential AMC shares were trading 0.43% lower at Rs 2,618.10 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.38% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.