HUL Q4 Results Preview: Profit May Dip As Revenue Seen Muted On Price Cuts, Weak Demand

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. may report muted fourth-quarter earnings amid higher operational costs and sluggish demand. The company's net profit may have slipped 3.2% on muted revenue growth of 1.4% in the quarter ended March 2024, according to a consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

HUL Q4 FY24 Results Preview (YoY)

Revenue seen up 1.4% at Rs 15,156.7 crore.

Ebitda seen down 2.7% at Rs 3476.2 crore.

Margins seen at 23% vs 23.9%.

Net Profit seen down 3.2 % at Rs 2517.2 crore.

Analysts expect Q4 volumes to grow by 2–3%, reflecting a similar trend seen in the last few quarters as rural demand remains a concern.

Higher royalty payouts and the GSK deal expiration would hurt HUL's operational performance during the quarter. The pace of margin expansion is likely to moderate with a focus on higher advertising spends, analysts said.

This is the first quarter where the impact of the second increase in royalty payments will be felt.

Last year, HUL decided to raise the royalties paid to its parent company, Unilever Plc. Under the new agreement, the royalty and central services fees will see a gradual increase of 80 basis points over a 3-year period, bringing the total turnover percentage from 2.65% to 3.45%. The first increase of 45 basis points took effect from February to December 2023, followed by a second increase of 25 basis points from January 2024 to December 2024.