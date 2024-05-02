Hindustan Petroleum Q4 Results Preview: Profit May Rise 44% After Crude Throughput Improves

Hindustan Petroleum Corp. might post strong fourth-quarter earnings on the back of healthy gross margins and better crude throughput. Net profit of the public sector undertaking may rise 44% sequentially to Rs 2,938.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates as of May 2.

While the oil marketer's revenue's are expected to fall sequentially; , margins are expected to improve by 280 basis points.