Coal India, Dabur India, Federal Bank, Coforge, Ceat Q4 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Coal India Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., and Federal Bank Ltd. will be among the major firms to report their fourth quarter earnings on Thursday.

Coal India is expected to post a top line and bottom line print of Rs 36,909.15 crore and Rs 7,616.87 crore, respectively, for the three months till March 31, 2024, according to analysts' estimates by Bloomberg.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is likely to report a net profit of Rs 2,265.63 crore and revenue of Rs 6,883.80 crore.

Adani Enterprises Ltd., Coforge Ltd., KEI industries Ltd., KPR Mill Ltd., Ajanta Pharma Ltd., Blue Star Ltd., CIE Automotive India Ltd., Blue Dart Express Ltd., Ceat Ltd., Voltamp Transformers Ltd., Astec Lifesciences Ltd., JBM Auto Ltd., Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd., RailTel Corp. of India Ltd., South Indian Bank Ltd. and Ugro Capital Ltd. will also announce their quarterly results.