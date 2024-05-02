Bharat Petroleum Q4 Results Preview: Profit May Rise 57%, Margins To Be Healthy

Nomura expects Bharat Petroleum to deliver a strong fourth quarter. The company is set to benefit from the sequential increase in refining margins, robust 65% quarter-on-quarter rise in marketing margins to above-normative levels of Rs 4.8/liter, and inventory gains on the back of higher crude prices, the brokerage said.

It expects overall Ebitda to rise 40% sequentially to Rs 8,730 crore.

Dolat Capital expects sequential improvement in crude throughput and supernormal gross marketing margins to support earnings growth for the oil marketer in Q4. While the brokerage expects a 1.6% quarter-on-quarter fall in revenue, Ebitda and net profit are estimated to rise over 32% during the quarter.