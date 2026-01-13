Bank Of Maharashtra Q3 Results: Profit Up 27%; Declares 10% Interim Dividend

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra on Tuesday posted 26.5% rise in net profit to Rs 1,779 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025 with rising interest income.

The Pune-based lender had posted a net profit of Rs 1,406 crore in the October-December period a year ago.

Total income increased to Rs 8,277 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 7,112 crore in the same period previous year, BoM said in a regulatory filing.

The bank earned an interest income of Rs 7,344 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 6,325 crore a year ago.

Net Interest Income (NII) grew 16% to Rs 3,422 crore in Q3FY26 as against Rs 2,943 crore in Q3FY25.

The board has approved an interim dividend of 10% on the equity shares of the bank i.e., Rs 1 per share having face value of Rs 10 each for financial year 2025-26, BoM Managing Director and CEO Nidhu Saxena said during a media interaction.

The bank was able to reduce gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) to 1.60 per cent of gross loans by the end of December 2025 from 1.80% in the year-ago period.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 0.15% from 0.2% at the end of the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

As a result, the bank's provision and contingencies declined to Rs 728 crore as against Rs 841 crore in the same period a year ago.

However, the Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank witnessed moderation at 17.06% as compared to 18.71% at the end of the third quarter of previous year.

At the same time, Net Interest Margin (NIM) of the bank too declined to 3.88% from 3.98% at the end of December 2024.

Speaking about the bank's operation of IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) at GIFT City at Gandhinagar, Saxena said, the bank has done Rs 3,540 crore business since September.

There is a lot of scope and opportunities and given the growth, the bank anticipates $1 billion business in the first 12 months of operation of the IBU, he said.

The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) as of December 31, 2025 was 98.41% as against 98.28% at the end of third quarter of previous year.

Return on Assets (ROA) improved to 1.86% for Q3FY26 against 1.78% for Q3FY25.

During three quarters, the bank reported a net profit of Rs 5,005 crore compared to Rs 4,027 crore in the nine-month period of the previous year.

Total income also increased to Rs 24,129 crore from Rs 20,690 crore in the nine-month period of the last financial year.

Operating profit registered a growth of 16% to Rs 7,880 crore as on December, 2025 against Rs 6,799 crore in the nine months ended December 2024.

Bank holds cumulative Covid-19 provision of Rs 1,200 crore as on Dec. 31, 2025.