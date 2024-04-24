Axis Bank, HUL, LTIMindtree Q4 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

NDTV ProfitEarningsAxis Bank, HUL, LTIMindtree Q4 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Wednesday.

24 Apr 2024, 05:00 AM IST
NDTV Profit
Axis Bank Ltd. (Source: Company)

Axis Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and LTIMindtree Ltd. will be among the major firms to report their fourth quarter earnings on Wednesday.

Axis Bank is expected to post a top line and bottom line print of Rs 18,648.80 crore and Rs 6,261.10 crore, respectively, for the three months till March, according to analysts' estimates by Bloomberg.

HUL is likely to report a net profit of Rs 15,156.70 crore and revenue of Rs 2,517.20 crore.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd., Macrotech Developers Ltd., The Indian Hotels Co., AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd., Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd., Syngene International Ltd., DCB Bank Ltd., Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd., Supreme Petrochem Ltd., Chennai Petroleum Corp. and Anant Raj Ltd. will also announce their quarterly results.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Wednesday:

