PVs, Two-Wheelers To See Double-Digit Revenue Growth, CVs Catching Up | Auto Sector Q4 Preview

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is expected to outperform its peers and expects to report double-digit growth in revenue, as well as margin on a year-on-year and monthly basis. While revenue is expected to grow upwards of 20%, margin will show roughly 190 basis points increase compared to last year.

Tata Motors Ltd. is expected to report double-digit revenue growth, while building on the margin growth shown in the first three quarters of FY24. These estimates include numbers from its commercial vehicle division as well.

While Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. will show mid-single digit growth, with margin expected to remain flat.