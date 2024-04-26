Atul Q4 Results: Profit Drops 36%, Misses Estimates

ADVERTISEMENT
Atul Ltd.'s consolidated net profit declined 36% in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024, and it missed analysts' estimates.
The company posted a profit of Rs 58.8 crore in the quarter-ended March, in comparison with Rs 92.2 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 84.16 crore.
Atul Q4 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.42% at Rs 1,212.2 crore vs Rs 1,195.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,181.3 crore).
Ebitda down 1.2% at Rs 147.7 crore vs Rs 149.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 160 crore).
Margin at 12.18% vs 12.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.5%).
Net profit down 36.22% at Rs 58.8 crore vs Rs 92.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 84.16 crore).
Shares of Atul were trading 1.64% higher at Rs 5,957.15 apiece on the NSE at 2:40 pm, as compared with a 0.57% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.