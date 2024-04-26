Atul Q4 Results: Profit Drops 36%, Misses Estimates

NDTV ProfitEarningsAtul Q4 Results: Profit Drops 36%, Misses Estimates
The company posted a net profit of Rs 58.8 crore in the quarter-ended March, in comparison with Rs 92.2 crore in the year-ago period.

26 Apr 2024, 03:07 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A lab technician testing a chemical solution. (Source: Freepik)</p></div>
A lab technician testing a chemical solution. (Source: Freepik)

Atul Ltd.'s consolidated net profit declined 36% in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024, and it missed analysts' estimates.

The company posted a profit of Rs 58.8 crore in the quarter-ended March, in comparison with Rs 92.2 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 84.16 crore.

Atul Q4 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 1.42% at Rs 1,212.2 crore vs Rs 1,195.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,181.3 crore).

  • Ebitda down 1.2% at Rs 147.7 crore vs Rs 149.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 160 crore).

  • Margin at 12.18% vs 12.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.5%).

  • Net profit down 36.22% at Rs 58.8 crore vs Rs 92.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 84.16 crore).

Shares of Atul were trading 1.64% higher at Rs 5,957.15 apiece on the NSE at 2:40 pm, as compared with a 0.57% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

