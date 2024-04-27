Alphabet Joins $2 Trillion Club As Results Show AI Strength

While the stock breached the $2 trillion level on an intraday basis in 2021, and again earlier this month, this is the first time Alphabet has closed above it. Doing so puts it into rarefied territory — only Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp, Saudi Aramco, and Nvidia Corp. have surpassed the threshold. Nvidia — driven by the massive demand for its AI chips — surpassed $2 trillion earlier this year, while Amazon.com Inc. isn’t far from $2 trillion itself.