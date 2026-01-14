Half Of Gen Z Won’t Take Your Job Without Work-Life Balance, Even With Good Pay

For a growing number of Gen Z workers, the question is no longer “How much does this job pay?” but “What does it cost me?” Cost, here, is measured in hours, energy, mental space—and whether work leaves room for life beyond the laptop.

That shift is now showing up clearly in the data. According to Naukri.com's Gen Z Work Code Report 2026, half of Gen Z workers say work-life balance matters more than salary when evaluating a job. It’s a quiet rewrite of how employment is judged, and it helps explain why many traditional retention levers — pay hikes, designations, long-term promises — are losing their grip.

If you're a Gen Z, think of all the times you've been asked to log back in for a quick meeting after going back home. If you're an employer, you must have been made aware of the frustration with an "I'm not in today because I need a mental health day" message on a weekday morning.