Proptech Firm Aeria Raises Rs 15 Crore From Investors For Business Expansion

Aeria, a technology platform for managing commercial real estate, has raised $1.8 million, or around Rs 15 crore, from investors, including Kalaari Capital, to expand its business.

The company said it has closed $1.8 million pre-seed funding round led by Kalaari Capital and Foundamental along with AC Ventures and AL Trust, according to a press release.

It will use the capital to expand its presence across Southeast Asia, Middle East and other Asian countries, the company said.

“Commercial real estate in Asia Pacific is estimated at 52 billion square feet, expanding at a CAGR of 15%. However, most owners currently rely on traditional methods to manage facilities and tenants. We aim to use technology to transform this experience and bring in efficiency to the owner's operations,” said Priyanka Gera, founder and chief executive officer of Aeria.

To address the problem of fragmented infrastructure, the company said it offers solutions integrated with technologies to improve digital experience in one app. This helps manage operations by digitising and automating manual tasks.

It includes modern access and parking management systems, delivery-to-desk services, visitor management solution, automated complaint resolution, last-mile commute addition, F&B integration, move-in services and community management, the company said. It also uses artificial intelligence to improve experience in office buildings.

—With inputs from PTI