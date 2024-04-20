SP MLA Rais Shaikh Resigns From Maharashtra Assembly

Samajwadi Party Member of the Legislative Assembly Rais Shaikh on Saturday said he has resigned as a member of the Maharashtra legislative assembly, noting the concerns raised by him about the issues related to the party organisation have not been resolved by the state leadership.

Shaikh, who represents the Bhiwandi (East) constituency in Thane district, said he had sent his resignation to state Samajwadi Party president Abu Asim Azmi.