NDA To Better 2019 Lok Sabha Tally On Brand Modi; 80% Seats Finalised, Says Fadnavis | NDTV Exclusive

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition in Maharashtra will better its previous record in the Lok Sabha elections this year, banking on the goodwill and brand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior leader Devendra Fadnavis said.

"There are two camps, one that is with PM Modi and one that is against him. The people have decided to vote for those who are with the PM," the state's deputy chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, told NDTV Profit's Sanjay Pugalia in an exclusive interview.

"In Maharashtra, 'Modi 360 Degree' is the brand. Infrastructure, work for the poor, women, and backward classes have enjoyed public confidence," he said on the eve of the announcement of the general election schedule.

The leader expressed confidence in the NDA winning more than 41 parliamentary seats it bagged in the western state the last time, despite a strong challenge by the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The BJP is in power, along with its allies, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-helmed Nationalist Congress Party. Maharashtra sends 48 MPs to the national parliament.

Fadnavis said the coalition has made the decision on seat sharing in 80% of the Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. "Allied parties can announce their candidates on them as per their wishes."

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal, and former state minister Pankaja Munde figured in the BJP's list of candidates for 20 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats.

The NDA will also jointly contest the legislative assembly elections scheduled later this year, the BJP leader said.

Fadnavis didn't shrug off any possible tie-up with Raj Thackeray and his Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, noting the ideological glue of 'Hindutva' between the two parties.