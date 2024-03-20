Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Who Are NRI Voters And How They Can Cast Their Vote In Upcoming Polls?

Firstly, an NRI has to fill Form 6A online at https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ and upload the requisite proofs.

The following documents are required along with Form 6

One recent passport-size coloured photograph affixed in Form 6A.

Self-attested photocopies of the relevant pages of the passport containing a photograph, address in India and all other

The page of the passport containing the valid visa endorsement

The form can be submitted in person or by post. According to the information on ECI website, if the application is sent by post, the photo copy of each of the documents referred to above, should be duly self-attested.

Alternatively, the person can fill the form in person at the Electoral Registration Officer / Assistant ERO of the constituency. If application submitted in person before the ERO, the original passport should be produced for verification.

After form submission, a Booth Level Officer will visit the home address mentioned in the passport and enquire to verify the copies of the documents.

The decision of the ERO will be communicated to the NRI by post on the address and SMS on the mobile number given in Form 6A. Electoral rolls are also on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer.

The name of the overseas elector is included in a separate section for "Overseas Electors" which is the last section of the roll of each polling station area. They can use Form-8 to make any correction in the electoral roll.

An overseas elector is not issued an EPIC and they will be allowed to vote in person at the polling station on production of their original passport.