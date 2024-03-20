Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Who Are NRI Voters And How They Can Cast Their Vote In Upcoming Polls?
The Centre on Wednesday issued an appeal to all non-residents of India (NRI) to cast their vote for the upcoming general elections.
The elections for the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases beginning April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4. The other phases will be on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.
Who Is An NRI Voter?
According to the Election Commission of India, a citizen of India, who is absent from the country owing to employment, education etc, and has not acquired citizenship of any other country is known as an Overseas Voter and is eligible to be registered as a voter in the address mentioned in their Indian passport.
How NRIs Can Vote In Lok Sabha 2024 Elections?
Firstly, an NRI has to fill Form 6A online at https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ and upload the requisite proofs.
The following documents are required along with Form 6
One recent passport-size coloured photograph affixed in Form 6A.
Self-attested photocopies of the relevant pages of the passport containing a photograph, address in India and all other
The page of the passport containing the valid visa endorsement
The form can be submitted in person or by post. According to the information on ECI website, if the application is sent by post, the photo copy of each of the documents referred to above, should be duly self-attested.
Alternatively, the person can fill the form in person at the Electoral Registration Officer / Assistant ERO of the constituency. If application submitted in person before the ERO, the original passport should be produced for verification.
After form submission, a Booth Level Officer will visit the home address mentioned in the passport and enquire to verify the copies of the documents.
The decision of the ERO will be communicated to the NRI by post on the address and SMS on the mobile number given in Form 6A. Electoral rolls are also on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer.
The name of the overseas elector is included in a separate section for "Overseas Electors" which is the last section of the roll of each polling station area. They can use Form-8 to make any correction in the electoral roll.
An overseas elector is not issued an EPIC and they will be allowed to vote in person at the polling station on production of their original passport.
Important Points To Remember
No person can be enrolled on more than one electoral roll i.e. when an NRI enrols as an overseas voter, they have to submit a declaration - that they did not get enrolled as a general elector.
If they are registered as a general voter, they should surrender their EPIC along with submission of Form 6A.
When they return to India, they can register as general elector at their place of ordinary residence.
"Please remember that you have only one vote. Accordingly, you should not vote for more than one candidate," the ECI said.