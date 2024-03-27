NDTV ProfitPoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024: ECI Issues Heatwave Advisory; Here's A List Of Dos and Don'ts
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ECI Issues Heatwave Advisory; Here's A List Of Dos and Don'ts

27 Mar 2024, 10:00 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: X/@ECISVEEP</p></div>
Image Source: X/@ECISVEEP

The Election Commission of India has issued a directive to all chief electoral officers across states and union territories in view of anticipated heatwave conditions ahead of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of a warmer start to the summer season, particularly from March to June. This could lead to more intense and prolonged heatwaves.

Heatwave: Dos & Don'ts By NDMA

In order to minimise the impact of a heatwave and to prevent serious ailments or death because of heat stroke, here is a list of Dos and Don'ts issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA):

  • Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 3.00 p.m.

  • Drink sufficient water as often as possible, even if you are not thirsty.

  • Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes. Use protective goggles, umbrella/hat, shoes or chappals while going out in the sun.

  • Avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high. Avoid working outside between 12 noon and 3 p.m.

  • While travelling, carry water with you.

  • Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrate the body.

  • Avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food.

  • If you work outside, use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on your head, neck, face and limbs

  • Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

  • If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor immediately.

  • Use ORS, homemade drinks like 'lassi', 'torani' (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. which help rehydrate the body.

  • Keep animals in the shade and give them plenty of water to drink.

  • Keep your home cool, use curtains, shutters or sunshades and open windows at night.

  • Use fans, and damp clothing and take frequent cold water baths.

How To Treat Someone Affected By Sunstroke?

  • Lay the person in a cool place, under a shade. Wipe her/him with a wet cloth/wash the body frequently. Pour normal-temperature water on the head. The main thing is to bring down the body temperature.

  • Give the person ORS to drink or lemon 'sherbet'/'torani' or whatever anything else to rehydrate the body.

  • Take the person immediately to the nearest health centre. The patient needs immediate hospitalisation, as heat strokes could be fatal.

Acclimatisation

People at risk are those who have come from a cooler climate to a hot climate. If there is such a person(s) visiting your family during the heatwave season, they should not stay out for long durations for a week till the body gets acclimatised to the heat. They should drink plenty of water. Acclimatisation is achieved by gradual exposure to a hot environment during a heatwave.

