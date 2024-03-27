Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ECI Issues Heatwave Advisory; Here's A List Of Dos and Don'ts
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of a warmer start to the summer season, particularly from March to June.
The Election Commission of India has issued a directive to all chief electoral officers across states and union territories in view of anticipated heatwave conditions ahead of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls.
Heatwave: Dos & Don'ts By NDMA
In order to minimise the impact of a heatwave and to prevent serious ailments or death because of heat stroke, here is a list of Dos and Don'ts issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA):
Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 3.00 p.m.
Drink sufficient water as often as possible, even if you are not thirsty.
Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes. Use protective goggles, umbrella/hat, shoes or chappals while going out in the sun.
Avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high. Avoid working outside between 12 noon and 3 p.m.
While travelling, carry water with you.
Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrate the body.
Avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food.
If you work outside, use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on your head, neck, face and limbs
Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles.
If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor immediately.
Use ORS, homemade drinks like 'lassi', 'torani' (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. which help rehydrate the body.
Keep animals in the shade and give them plenty of water to drink.
Keep your home cool, use curtains, shutters or sunshades and open windows at night.
Use fans, and damp clothing and take frequent cold water baths.
How To Treat Someone Affected By Sunstroke?
Lay the person in a cool place, under a shade. Wipe her/him with a wet cloth/wash the body frequently. Pour normal-temperature water on the head. The main thing is to bring down the body temperature.
Give the person ORS to drink or lemon 'sherbet'/'torani' or whatever anything else to rehydrate the body.
Take the person immediately to the nearest health centre. The patient needs immediate hospitalisation, as heat strokes could be fatal.
Acclimatisation
People at risk are those who have come from a cooler climate to a hot climate. If there is such a person(s) visiting your family during the heatwave season, they should not stay out for long durations for a week till the body gets acclimatised to the heat. They should drink plenty of water. Acclimatisation is achieved by gradual exposure to a hot environment during a heatwave.