Journalist And Author Shantanu Guha Ray Dies
Noted journalist and author Shantanu Guha Ray, who was also contributing editor at NDTV, died today, his family said on social media.
Ray is the Asia Editor of Central European News.
Wharton-trained, winner of Crossword Award, Ramnath Goenka Award for his writings in cricket, international anti-corruption excellence award, he is also the author of 'Black Harvest: The India Coal Story' that will hit the stands in a few months.
His other novels include, The Diamond Trail, which was a bestseller, Mahi: The Story of India's Most Successful Captain, Fixed! Cash and Corruption in Cricket.
In his about three decades long career, Shantanu Guha Ray had worked with India Today, Tehelka, CNN-IBN7, Times of India, Indian Express, among others. His writings cover a wide range of topics, from investigative news features and business reports to human interest stories and sports articles, showcasing his versatility.
Team IIMCAA mourns the loss of Shantanu Guha Ray, (1982-83 Batch), who breathed his last this morning. He was recently honoured with the IIMCAA Lifetime Achievement Award. Our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends.
One of Ray's milestones include a scoop on the billion-dollar coal scam, arguably India’s biggest scandal till date and the irregularities in the deal between the Airports Authority of India and the GMR-led Delhi International Airport Limited for lease of land.
Sanjay Pugalia, CEO and editor-in-chief, Media Initiatives, Adani Enterprises, too, mourned Ray's passing.
Veteran Journalist Shantanu Guha Ray left us this morning.
He was a curious, argumentative and large hearted man. Wrote extensively on issues ranging from politics to wildlife.
