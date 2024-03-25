Journalist And Author Shantanu Guha Ray Dies

Ray is the Asia Editor of Central European News.

Wharton-trained, winner of Crossword Award, Ramnath Goenka Award for his writings in cricket, international anti-corruption excellence award, he is also the author of 'Black Harvest: The India Coal Story' that will hit the stands in a few months.

His other novels include, The Diamond Trail, which was a bestseller, Mahi: The Story of India's Most Successful Captain, Fixed! Cash and Corruption in Cricket.

In his about three decades long career, Shantanu Guha Ray had worked with India Today, Tehelka, CNN-IBN7, Times of India, Indian Express, among others. His writings cover a wide range of topics, from investigative news features and business reports to human interest stories and sports articles, showcasing his versatility.