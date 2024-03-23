India Summons German Deputy Chief Of Mission On Comments On Kejriwal's Arrest

India on Saturday summoned the German Deputy Chief of Mission in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest against the country's foreign ministry's remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The German envoy, Georg Enzweiler, was summoned by officials in the external affairs ministry and told that the German Foreign Ministry's remarks on Kejriwal's arrest were an interference in India's judicial process and any "biased assumptions" were "most unwarranted", an MEA official said.