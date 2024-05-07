Haryana BJP Government In Turmoil After 3 Independent MLAs Withdraw Support

At the presser, Gonder said, 'We are withdrawing support to the government and have decided to extend support to the Congress. We have taken this decision due to various issues, including those of farmers, inflation and unemployment.'

Speaking at the presser, Udai Bhan said, 'The three Independent MLAs have extended their support to the Congress... The BJP government earlier had support of 10 JJP MLAs and Independents, but the JJP also withdrew support and now Independents are also leaving.