BSP Shakeup: Mayawati Sacks Nephew Akash Anand As Party Co-Ordinator

In a post in Hindi on X, Mayawati said, 'BSP is also a movement for self-respect and self-esteem of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and social change for which Shri Kanshi Ram ji and I have dedicated our entire lives and a new generation is also being prepared to give it momentum.'

She said, 'In this direction, along with promoting other people in the party, I had declared Shri Akash Anand as the National Coordinator and his successor, but in the larger interest of the party and the movement, he is being divested of both these important responsibilities until he attains full maturity.'

Mayawati said Anand Kumar will continue to fulfil his responsibilities in the party and the movement as before.