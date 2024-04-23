How Can India Hold Elections When It’s Too Hot To Vote?

There’s both idealistic and cynical reasons to change. Encouraging the highest possible turnout ought to be an end in itself for any democracy. (My own country, Australia, is one of more than a dozen where voting is mandatory.) US elections have been held at the start of November since the mid-19th century because farmers in what was then a largely agricultural society had completed the harvest and the coldest winter weather was yet to come. That was seen as the best way of boosting turnout.