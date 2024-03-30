How Tech Boom In Healthcare Is Fast Growing Beyond Urban India To Rural Heartlands

In the last decade or so, technological innovations in healthcare (health tech) have made considerable progress in the country, impacting thousands of patients and allowing easier access to doctors, hospitals and medicines.

But they had largely been prevalent in major cities. Today, this access is steadily but surely making inroads into the villages and small towns of our country.

For example, tele-consultation services company Practo now has patients dialling in from smaller towns to access its network of more than 100,000 doctors. RED Health’s 400-strong ambulance fleet provides emergency transport services to patients in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns. ImpactGuru, through crowd funding, provides financial assistance to underserved regions and communities. Artificial intelligence firm Qure.ai’s screening tool has been used by more than 1.2 million people in primary health centres in rural areas for the early diagnosis of tuberculosis.

If the above gives a quick overview of the growing access and affordability of healthcare through technology, consider two case studies in more detail.

Through a blended finance facility backed by USAID and implemented by IPE Global, Redwing Aerospace Labs has set up drone networks even in rural India that transport 150 medical products including vital drugs, vaccines, blood products and diagnostic tools. Interestingly, women are active delivery partners in this initiative. For example, the Bengaulru-based company has helped tribal communities in interior Arunachal Pradesh by delivering medicines through this Make-in-India venture.

Qure.ai has deployed qXR—an AI-powered chest X-ray screening tool to detect tuberculosis at Christian Medical Centre and Hospital (CMCH), Purnia, in interior Bihar to detect tuberculosis. In its early stages, over 2,500 X-rays have been seamlessly processed, pinpointing 299 TB-presumptive patients. Qure.ai's qXR is helping address a skewed doctor-patient ratio. Purnia, one of the poorer regions in the country with malnutrition and poverty, Qure.ai’s efforts supplement that of the government’s Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP).

“I now have the opportunity to integrate cutting-edge digital and AI technology into the battle against TB. AI-powered tools for advanced diagnostic imaging and data analysis are revolutionising how we detect and treat TB,” said Dr. Shibu Vijayan, the medical director at Qure.ai.

Greater internet penetration, inclusive roll-out of 5G, the foundation of the government’s Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), public-private partnerships and AI are all driving health tech in rural areas.