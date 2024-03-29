First-Choice Trends Of First-Time Voters

India's political landscape is defined and redefined by the choices made by its voters. The 2024 general elections will see over 18 million first-time voters exercise their choice on who they believe is best suited to enable their aspirations and the nation’s future.

History—and conventional wisdom—tells us first-time voters have a significant sway over election outcomes. So how have first-time voters voted across generations? This question triggered a conversation with Yashwant Deshmukh, founder-director at C-Voter and culminated in a study of first-time voters. The C-Voter team connected with voters and elicited responses on key questions around the choices of voters. The research presents a decadal picture and stretches from the first general elections of 1952 to the 2024 elections.

The answers to the principal questions reveal the evolution of voting trends, who did they vote the first time and who are they voting for this time, the causal factors of the choices, the influences which determine their choices and how they feel about life in general. The micro details of the study illustrate the macro shifts in allegiances and the changing picture of India's political landscape.