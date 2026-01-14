Expected Credit Loss Framework: How It Will Affect Banks

The Reserve Bank of India's draft guidelines to replace the incurred-loss model with an expected credit loss framework, effective April 1, 2027, align with global standards such as IFRS 9.

Under the new model, assets are classified into three stages based on credit risk, with 12-month ECL provisions required for Stage 1 assets and lifetime ECL provisions for Stage 2 and 3 assets.

Additionally, the RBI has mandated "prudential floors" to set minimum provisioning levels.

To facilitate a smooth transition to the ECL framework and manage the potential impact on capital, the central bank has allowed flexibility in modeling and a five-year transition period until March 31, 2031.