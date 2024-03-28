China’s EV Market Shows The Future Is Already Here

The industry outside China can’t expect to stay immune for long. The average price of EVs in the US continues to decline, but at $52,314 in February is well above the 100,000 yuan to 150,000 yuan ($14,000 to $20,000) range where BYD and its rivals are competing most aggressively. Even with a 27.5% import tariff and up to $1,000 of shipping costs, a Chinese import offers drastically better value than anything available in Europe or North America, one reason that they’re likely to take up about a quarter of Europe’s EV market this year.