Business Of Finance: Raw Materials Are The 'Risks'

In financial services, the concept of raw materials takes on an unspoken form—it's not steel nor grain, but rather the intangible yet critical element of ‘risk’ such businesses entail. Unlike traditional industries, where raw materials are physical entities, in finance, it's the management of risks that defines success or failure.

At the heart of any financial institution lies the capital, meticulously organised by its founders or owners. However, in deposit-taking entities, it's the public depositors who entrust their hard-earned funds, thereby becoming the custodians of this capital. The decisions and actions of those at the helm, whether propelled by ingenuity or shortsightedness, can either propel the institution to new heights or plunge it into peril.

The second crucial component in this ecosystem is the management of risks, akin to raw materials in a manufacturing plant. However, unlike tangible resources, the risks in finance are multifaceted and ever-evolving. Thus, the challenge lies in orchestrating these risks in a manner that optimally balances potential returns with prudent safeguards. Risks need to be identified, processed, and measured to be able to be managed. With techniques and tools now at hand to measure and hedge risks, earnings could be optimised.

Risk and greed are true enemies. But greed is for transitory gains, which alerts risk to get concurrently managed. The temptation to prioritise immediate gains over long-term stability plays out loudly, particularly when it's perceived that the risks are borne by others, namely, the depositors. This raises a fundamental question: What should take precedence—the identification and assessment of risks or the pursuit of returns?

It's important to understand that this is not a mere philosophical question, akin to the chicken-and-egg dilemma. The unequivocal answer is that the ability to smell risks and manage them must precede the pursuit of higher returns.

Without a thorough understanding of the risks being undertaken, deploying capital to generate returns is akin to navigating treacherous waters blindfolded. If the capital is someone else’s, then it is unethical or may even be illegal. The root of this so-called ethical dilemma lies at the crux of a misunderstanding of the meaning of ‘modern’ in the business of finance, where the pursuit of short-term gains often clashes with the criticality of long-term stability.

Risk management is often misconstrued as militating against the objective of profitability. The allure of immediate returns can be intoxicating, especially when it appears that the risks involved are shouldered by external stakeholders, such as depositors. This perception creates a dangerous illusion of impunity, where decision-makers feel emboldened to prioritise profit-seeking ventures without adequately weighing the associated risks.