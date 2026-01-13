Unemployment Tops Bengal’s Worry List; Law & Order And Corruption Follow

As West Bengal heads toward the 2026 Assembly elections, unemployment has emerged as the state’s most pressing concern. According to the latest Vote Vibe – State Vibe Round 1 survey conducted on Jan. 6, 2026, 33.8% of respondents identified joblessness as the biggest issue. This sentiment cuts across gender and age groups, with both men and women equally prioritising unemployment at 34% each.

Law and order, including women’s safety, ranks second at 19.1%, while corruption follows closely at 18.3%. Development trails at 10.2%, and price rise is cited by 6.3% of voters, indicating that immediate socio-economic challenges overshadow long-term growth narratives.

The age-wise breakdown reveals sharp contrasts: youth aged 18–24 are split between unemployment (29%) and law & order (29%), while middle-aged voters lean more heavily toward unemployment (35%) and corruption (18%). Among social groups, Scheduled Castes (SC) and Muslims place unemployment at the top (36% and 37%, respectively), whereas Scheduled Tribes (ST) show heightened concern for law & order (29%) alongside unemployment (33%).

These findings underscore a critical message for political parties: job creation and safety will dominate the electoral discourse, leaving less room for ideological battles or identity politics. With unemployment, law & order, and corruption forming the top three voter priorities, parties will need to recalibrate their strategies to address these bread-and-butter issues head-on.