UGC-NET Rescheduled To June 18 To Avoid Clash With UPSC Prelims

"The National Testing Agency and UGC have decided to shift the UGC-NET from 16 June (Sunday) to 18 June 2024 (Tuesday) because of feedback received from candidates about the exam clashing with UPSC prelims. NTA will conduct UGC-NET in OMR mode across India on a single day," Kumar said.