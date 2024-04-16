Tihar Inmates Get Job In Hotel Industry, 1,200 More To Be Employed Soon, Says Chief

Replying to a question over jail reforms during his tenure in Tihar, Baniwal said, "We have started skill development programme with the help of Urban Development Ministry inside the prisons. Under this programme, around 700 inmates have got the job in hotel industry and 1,200 are getting training to get the job in hospitals."

According to jail officials, an infrastructure is provided inside the prisons for training under-trial prisoners. The programme was launched in early 2023.