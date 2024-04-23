Speed Limit Revised On Mumbai-Pune Expressway; Check New Guidelines Here
The Mumbai-Pune Expressway holds the distinction of being India’s first access-controlled highway.
The Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway, also known as the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, has implemented new speed limits for vehicles. Additional director general of police (traffic) in Maharashtra, Sukhwinder Singh, recently issued a notification regarding speed limits, which apply to the ghat section and across the entire 94-km fast lane.
According to the notification, the changes have been implemented as the speed of vehicles in the mountain passes is typically quite slow, posing challenges for drivers of light vehicles who may struggle to rapidly decrease their speed.
Mumbai-Pune Expressway Speed Limits
There are three categories for which speed limits have been defined:
M1 category: The M1 category vehicle, in which total passengers are up to 8 people, including the driver. The speed limit for this category has been increased to 100 kmph on flat terrain and 60 kmph in ghat areas.
M2 and M3 category: The M-2 and M-3 category are those vehicles in which more than 9 passengers can travel. The speed limit for these categories has been set at 80 kmph in flat areas and 40 kmph in ghat areas.
N category: Vehicles carrying goods fall in this category. The speed limit for the N category has been fixed at 80 kmph in flat areas and 40 kmph in ghat areas.
It should be noted that there are CCTV cameras installed at various locations and violators will be dealt with strictly.
The 6-lane expressway was fully operationalized in 2002 with toll collection at five plazas, of which Khalapur and Talegaon serve as primary locations.