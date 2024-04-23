Speed Limit Revised On Mumbai-Pune Expressway; Check New Guidelines Here

There are three categories for which speed limits have been defined:

M1 category: The M1 category vehicle, in which total passengers are up to 8 people, including the driver. The speed limit for this category has been increased to 100 kmph on flat terrain and 60 kmph in ghat areas.

M2 and M3 category: The M-2 and M-3 category are those vehicles in which more than 9 passengers can travel. The speed limit for these categories has been set at 80 kmph in flat areas and 40 kmph in ghat areas.

N category: Vehicles carrying goods fall in this category. The speed limit for the N category has been fixed at 80 kmph in flat areas and 40 kmph in ghat areas.