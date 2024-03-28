Skyroot Aerospace Successfully Test Fires Stage-2 Of Its Vikram-1 Orbital Rocket

Naga Bharath Daka, Co-Founder and COO of Skyroot, said, "In this landmark test, we validated the critical system for the launch—the flex nozzle control system—during firing for the first time, making this an important milestone in our journey. We have a few more milestones to cross and are focused on achieving them in the coming months to reach our maiden orbital launch of the Vikram-1 in 2024." The test also had an important contribution from another centre of ISRO, the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, which supplied its proprietary head-mounted safe arm (HMSA) for the test, used for the safe operation of the rocket stage, the release added.