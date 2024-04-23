Schengen Visa Update: Indian Nationals Can Apply For Multiple Entry Visa With Longer Validity

There's good news for Indians who travel frequently to Europe. The European Commission has announced multi-entry Schengen visas with longer validity for Indian nationals.

"According to the newly adopted visa 'cascade' regime for India, Indian nationals can now be issued long-term, multi-entry Schengen visas valid for two years after having obtained and lawfully used two visas within the previous three years," the Commission said.

The EU said the 'cascade' regime will provide Indian nationals who have "obtained and lawfully used two visas within the previous three years" access to visas with multi-year validity. The multi-entry visas are for travellers "with an established travel history, if the passport validity allows".