Rise In Piracy But No Indian-Flagged Vessel Targeted By Houthis, Says Navy Chief

The first phase of Op Sankalp started in 2019. That was essentially to provide protection to ships coming out of the Persian Gulf, because there were some attacks carried out on vessels there. "And, this we sustained with the presence of just one ship continuously." "Once we got information about vessels being targeted by drones, missiles and by pirates, then we renewed this 'Op Sankalp' into phase two part of it starting mid-December," the Navy chief said.

Red Sea to Gulf of Aden to north Arabian Sea and sea off the east coast of Somalia, this is the area where "we are operating, deployed these ships", he said.