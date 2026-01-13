Railways To Launch Nine New Amrit Bharat Express Trains — Check Routes, Other Details

As per a PIB release, the Amrit Bharat Express offers entirely non-AC travel through Sleeper and General Class coaches. The service recorded steady growth in 2025, when 13 new trains were introduced, bringing the operational tally to 30.

The Amrit Bharat Express has been positioned as a budget-friendly counterpart to the Vande Bharat Express, delivering a similar standard of travel while keeping fares within reach of lower and lower-middle income passengers.

The Railways Ministry is preparing to roll out 11 new train services from West Bengal and Assam, among them the Vande Bharat Sleeper and the Amrit Bharat Express.

The additions are expected to strengthen inter-state rail links, connecting key cities in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. The move comes in a year when both West Bengal and Assam are due to go to the polls.

As per a PTI report, West Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the first Vande Bharat sleeper service linking Guwahati and Kolkata on Jan. 17.

Bhattacharya added that the Prime Minister will also flag off the Amrit Bharat Express running from Malda to Kamakhya before addressing a public gathering later in the day.

Among the train services scheduled to be launched from Assam and West Bengal this month, the bulk will be Amrit Bharat Express routes, accounting for eight of the 11 additions.

The rollout will also include one Vande Bharat Sleeper service and two conventional Express trains. Separately, the Railways has announced an extension to an existing local train service in West Bengal.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper service is set to run on the Howrah–Guwahati (Kamakhya) corridor, deploying a 16-coach rake. The train will include 11 Third AC coaches, four in Second AC and one First AC coach, and is engineered for a top speed of 180 kmph.

Finished in orange and grey, the new service is expected to strengthen rail links between eastern India and the Northeast while offering a quicker and more comfortable journey.