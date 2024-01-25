PM Modi To Visit Bulandshahr And Jaipur On January 25; Check Full Schedule And Key Details
PM Modi will reach the western UP city at around 1:45 pm and inaugurate and dedicate several development projects worth over Rs 19,100 crores to the nation.
PM Narendra Modi will visit Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh and Jaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday.
The projects are related to several important sectors like rail, road, oil and gas and urban development & Housing, according to a PMO release.
At around 5:30 pm, PM Modi will welcome French President Emmanuel Macron in Jaipur. Prime Minister Modi, along with Macron, will visit various places of cultural and historical significance in the city, including Jantar Mantar and Hawa Mahal.
During the programme in Bulandshahr, PM Modi will dedicate to nation the 173 Km long double line electrified section between New Khurja - New Rewari on Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) by flagging off goods trains from the two stations through video conferencing.
This new DFC section is important as it establishes crucial connectivity between the Western and Eastern DFCs, the release said.
Further, this section is also known for its remarkable feat of engineering. It has a 'one-kilometre long double line rail tunnel with high rise electrification', which is the first of its kind in the world.
This tunnel is designed to operate double-stack container trains seamlessly. This new DFC section will help in improving the operation of passenger trains due to the shifting of goods trains on the DFC track.
PM Modi will also dedicate to nation the fourth line connecting Mathura - Palwal section and Chipiyana Buzurg - Dadri section. These new lines will improve the rail connectivity of the national capital to Southern Western and Eastern India.
PM Modi To Dedicate Multiple Road Development Projects To Nation
The projects include Aligarh to Bhadwas four-laning work Package-1 (part of Aligarh-Kanpur Section of NH-34); widening of Meerut to Karnal border via Shamli (NH-709A); and the laning of Shamli-Muzaffarnagar section of NH-709 AD Package-II.
These road projects have been developed at a cumulative cost of more than Rs 5000 crore.
During the programme, PM Modi will also inaugurate Indian Oil's Tundla-Gawaria Pipeline. Built at a cost of about Rs 700 crore, this 255 km long pipeline project has been completed well ahead of the scheduled time.
The project will help in transportation of petroleum products from Tundla to Gawaria T-Point of Barauni-Kanpur Pipeline with pumping facilities at Mathura and Tundla and delivery facilities at Tundla, Lucknow and Kanpur.
The Prime Minister will also dedicate to nation ‘Integrated Industrial Township at Greater Noida’ (IITGN). It has been developed in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects under PM-GatiShakti.
Built at a cost of Rs. 1,714 crore, the project is spread over 747 acres and is located near the intersection of Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway to the south and the Delhi-Howrah broad gauge railway line to the east.
During the programme, PM Modi will also inaugurate renovated Mathura sewerage scheme including construction of sewage treatment plant (STP) at a cost of about Rs 460 crore.
PM Modi will also inaugurate Moradabad (Ramganga) sewerage system & STP works (Phase I). The project built at cost of about Rs 330 crore, consists of 58 MLD STP, about 264 km sewerage network and nine sewage pumping stations for pollution abatement of Ramganga River at Moradabad.