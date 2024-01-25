PM Modi To Visit Bulandshahr And Jaipur On January 25; Check Full Schedule And Key Details

PM Narendra Modi will visit Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh and Jaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday.

PM Modi will reach the western UP city at around 1:45 pm and inaugurate and dedicate several development projects worth over Rs 19,100 crores to the nation.

The projects are related to several important sectors like rail, road, oil and gas and urban development & Housing, according to a PMO release.

At around 5:30 pm, PM Modi will welcome French President Emmanuel Macron in Jaipur. Prime Minister Modi, along with Macron, will visit various places of cultural and historical significance in the city, including Jantar Mantar and Hawa Mahal.

During the programme in Bulandshahr, PM Modi will dedicate to nation the 173 Km long double line electrified section between New Khurja - New Rewari on Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) by flagging off goods trains from the two stations through video conferencing.

This new DFC section is important as it establishes crucial connectivity between the Western and Eastern DFCs, the release said.

Further, this section is also known for its remarkable feat of engineering. It has a 'one-kilometre long double line rail tunnel with high rise electrification', which is the first of its kind in the world.

This tunnel is designed to operate double-stack container trains seamlessly. This new DFC section will help in improving the operation of passenger trains due to the shifting of goods trains on the DFC track.

PM Modi will also dedicate to nation the fourth line connecting Mathura - Palwal section and Chipiyana Buzurg - Dadri section. These new lines will improve the rail connectivity of the national capital to Southern Western and Eastern India.