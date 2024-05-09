Mumbai Airport Runways To Remain Shut For Six Hours—All You Need To Know
The repair work is an integral component of CSMIA's monsoon contingency plan.
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will temporarily halt operations on both of its runways on Thursday. The temporary closure of the primary runway (09/27) and the secondary runway (14/32) will be from 11 am to 5 pm.
The reason cited for the closure is maintenance and repair work ahead of monsoon. It is noteworthy, that Mumbai receives heavy rainfall from mid-June to mid-September.
"A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued in this regard to enhance runway resilience and ensure smooth operations, particularly during the monsoon season," the Adani Group-run airport operator said in a statement.
The scheduled temporary runway closure is a yearly practice and contingency plan on the same will help maintain operational continuity and ensure passengers' safety.
The airport has a network of runways, taxiways and aprons encompassing nearly 1033 acres.
"Thus, to ensure operational continuity during the monsoon months, timely checks and repair work on the runways and associated facilities is of utmost importance to maintain its health and operational continuity," the statement said.
Maintenance Work Details
The yearly practice of runway maintenance work involves specialists in engineering and airside teams inspecting the runway surface for micro-texture and macro-texture wear and tear that may have occurred due to day-to-day operations and help strengthen the airside strip.
Mumbai’s CSMIA has strategically and meticulously planned the runway maintenance work in collaboration with its multiple stakeholders, including airlines and aviation authorities.
CSMIA intimated all its relevant stakeholders six months in advance. This has also helped airlines to plan their flight schedules accordingly.
