Mumbai Airport Runways To Remain Shut For Six Hours—All You Need To Know

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will temporarily halt operations on both of its runways on Thursday. The temporary closure of the primary runway (09/27) and the secondary runway (14/32) will be from 11 am to 5 pm.

The reason cited for the closure is maintenance and repair work ahead of monsoon. It is noteworthy, that Mumbai receives heavy rainfall from mid-June to mid-September.

"A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued in this regard to enhance runway resilience and ensure smooth operations, particularly during the monsoon season," the Adani Group-run airport operator said in a statement.

The scheduled temporary runway closure is a yearly practice and contingency plan on the same will help maintain operational continuity and ensure passengers' safety.

The airport has a network of runways, taxiways and aprons encompassing nearly 1033 acres.

"Thus, to ensure operational continuity during the monsoon months, timely checks and repair work on the runways and associated facilities is of utmost importance to maintain its health and operational continuity," the statement said.